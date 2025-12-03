Subscribe

Geminids meteor shower 2025: How, when and where to watch the December spectacle

Geminids meteor shower: This year's viewing conditions are favourable. The Geminid meteor shower's peak occurs just after the last quarter moon on 11 December, meaning only a waning crescent moon will be present.

Published3 Dec 2025, 06:39 PM IST
The shower has a documented history stretching back nearly 200 years, with the first recorded sighting taking place in 1833 from a riverboat on the Mississippi River.
Get ready for an explosion of sky confetti as the Geminid meteor shower hits its peak on the nights of 13 December through 14 December. Renowned as one of the most reliable and prolific annual celestial events, the Geminids can deliver a dazzling display, sometimes offering up to 60 to 120 meteors per hour in ideal, dark conditions.

This year's viewing conditions are favourable. The shower's peak occurs just after the last quarter moon on 11 December, meaning only a waning crescent moon will be present, as reported by Space.

Uniquely, the Geminids buck the common trend: unlike the majority of meteor showers visible on Earth, which originate from icy comets, this one is produced by debris shed from an asteroid.

The parent body is known as 3200 Phaethon, a strange, blue space rock that behaves like a comet, shedding a stream of particles as it orbits the Sun every 1.4 years. Scientists believe Phaethon may have suffered a massive collision in the distant past, generating the vast trail of cosmic dust that Earth passes through annually.

When our planet intercepts this debris field, the “asteroid crumbs”, they heat up as they enter the atmosphere, creating the brilliant bursts of light we call meteors.

The shower has a documented history stretching back nearly 200 years, with the first recorded sighting taking place in 1833 from a riverboat on the Mississippi River.

Geminid meteor shower: Where and When to Watch

While the Geminid meteors are best visible from the Northern Hemisphere, they can also be reliably spotted from the Southern Hemisphere.

Meteor showers are named after the constellation from which they appear to radiate, a point known as the radiant. The Geminids appear to originate from the direction of the Gemini constellation.

Finding Geminids is straightforward

  • It is located northeast of the easily recognisable constellation Orion.
  • It sits nestled between the Taurus and Cancer constellations.
  • Look for Castor and Pollux, the two brightest stars in Gemini, which represent the heads of the celestial twins.
  • You can watch for Geminid meteors throughout the night on December 13th and 14th, as the radiant will rise in the mid-evening hours, offering spectacular views until dawn.

Geminid meteor shower: Tips for Viewing

To maximise the chances of seeing the full spectacle, follow these steps:

  • Seek Darkness: Find the darkest possible location away from city lights.
  • No Equipment Needed: Forget the telescopes and binoculars; the secret to meteor hunting is taking in as much of the sky as possible with your naked eyes.
  • Allow Adjustment Time: Give your eyes at least 30 minutes to fully adjust to the dark.
  • Preserve Night Vision: Avoid looking at your phone. If you need a flashlight, ensure it has a red light setting, as red light is far less disruptive to your adapted night vision.

 
 
