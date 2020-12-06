Gene editing shows promise in sickle-cell disease

Drug development for sickle-cell disease, largely overlooked for decades, is becoming a crowded field: Two papers published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine report promising results from studies of experimental therapies, including Crispr gene editing, for the disease.

In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. on Saturday presented lab and mouse data at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting to support the safety of another approach to using Crispr gene editing for sickle-cell disease. The company said it hopes to open a trial next year.

More than a dozen companies are competing to develop experimental treatments for sickle-cell disease, an inherited form of anemia that affects 100,000 mainly Black Americans.

The surge of interest has pushed a longstanding question to the fore: What good are new therapies for a disease if many patients suffering with it are unable, or choose not, to access them?

In one of the New England Journal of Medicine papers, two partners in developing a Crispr gene-editing therapy—Crispr Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.—reported that a patient with sickle-cell disease and a patient with another inherited blood disorder, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, each received edited cells and more than a year later didn’t require blood transfusions. They said they have treated a total of 10 patients to date with sickle-cell disease or beta thalassemia with the Crispr therapy.

Both sickle-cell disease and beta thalassemia are caused by errors in the gene for hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to other parts of the body. People with the diseases inherit two copies of the faulty gene, one from each parent.

Separately, a team of researchers led by Boston Children’s Hospital reported in a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine that six sickle-cell disease patients who were treated with an experimental gene therapy and followed for seven to 29 months experienced less-frequent or none of the severe health crises that are a hallmark of the disease. The researchers plan to expand the trial to 10 additional sites around the country, said David A. Williams, chief scientific officer of Boston Children’s Hospital and senior author on the paper.

While the approaches described in the New England Journal of Medicine papers are different, they both aim to get patients to return to producing fetal hemoglobin, a form of hemoglobin that isn’t affected by the sickle-cell mutation and which the human body normally stops producing in the months after birth.

Some individuals with sickle-cell disease have a gene variant that allows them to continue producing fetal hemoglobin, and they tend to have a milder form of the disease or no symptoms at all. Some of the experimental therapies try to achieve something similar.

Red blood cells are normally circular but take on a sickle, or crescent-moon, shape in people with sickle-cell disease. The cells, instead of flowing through easily in small blood vessels, are more likely to get stuck, “causing a traffic jam in the blood vessels," according to Titilope Fasipe, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Cancer & Hematology Centers, who treats children with sickle-cell disease and has the disease herself.

The cells block the flow of blood and oxygen to that part of the body, which can lead to extreme pain and organ damage. Dr. Fasipe said sickle-cell patients describe experiencing pain ranging from the feeling of being stabbed, hit with a hammer or having glass run through their veins. The pain episodes, called “vaso-occlusive crises," are often unpredictable.

In the Crispr trial for sickle-cell disease, a patient who had an average of seven severe pain crises a year hasn’t had any in the 16-plus months since the infusion of edited cells, the New England Journal of Medicine paper reported.

Three Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs currently address symptoms of sickle-cell disease. And patients may undergo bone-marrow transplantation to try to cure it, but transplants have mortality risks and require chemotherapy beforehand to make room in the bone marrow for transplanted cells to grow and create new blood cells.

The gene therapy and gene-editing trials described in the two New England Journal of Medicine papers also involve chemotherapy and bone-marrow transplants, to deliver the cells back into the patients’ bodies. These transplants make use of the patients’ own stem cells, though, rather than from a matched donor.

Most sickle-cell disease patients don’t have a related matched donor, both New England Journal of Medicine papers pointed out.

The paper from Crispr Therapeutics and Vertex reported that four of the sickle-cell patients in the gene-editing trial withdrew before they were treated. The paper highlighted some of the potential reasons, including a change of mind and not coming in for required medical procedures. Patients in the trials also will have extensive follow up: They will be followed for 15 years.

Sickle-cell patients face limited treatment options, despite the flurry of drug development, and tremendous challenges in their daily lives, according to Enrico Novelli, a hematologist and medical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s adult sickle-cell disease program. “The burden faced by patients with the disease is a microcosm of the burdens faced by people of color in society," he said, citing poverty, lack of access to specialists and stigma associated with the disease, including the need for opioids to treat severe pain crises.

Dr. Novelli was a member of a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine committee that in September issued a national strategic plan for addressing sickle-cell disease. He wasn’t involved with the New England Journal of Medicine studies.

“Now you have high tech, extremely expensive, possibly seven-figure treatments at the intersection of a landscape ravaged by issues associated with race, health inequality and discrimination," Dr. Novelli said.

The Crispr companies said they are looking for ways to lower costs and address the risks associated with transplants. Beam said it is working with collaborators to replace the chemotherapy regimen with a less-toxic way of preparing for transplant.

Samarth Kulkarni, chief executive officer of Crispr Therapeutics, said the company is discussing access issues with government agencies, payers and patient-advocacy groups. “It would be a shame that when we finally come up with a solution, patients can’t get access," he said.

In a separate effort to apply Crispr gene editing to sickle-cell disease, John Leonard, president and chief executive of Intellia Therapeutics, said the company is working on a way to deliver Crispr gene-editing enzymes into the patient’s body via an infusion, eliminating the need for chemotherapy and bone-marrow transplantation. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in November awarded a $2.8 million grant to Intellia to support the work.

If proved, such therapies could reduce the need for long, costly hospital stays and one day create more access to treatment in the U.S. and places where the majority of the world’s sickle-cell patients live, including in Africa and India.

The idea is, “how do you go from a small proportion of patients benefiting to the preponderance of patients benefiting?" Dr. Leonard said.

The National Institutes of Health said in 2019 it would invest up to $100 million over four years to advance affordable gene therapies for sickle-cell disease and HIV. The Gates Foundation is investing a similar amount with the same goal.

In a Los Angeles family living with sickle-cell disease, the trials evoke both hope and skepticism. Nancy René, a patient advocate whose 17-year-old grandson, Joseph Katambwe, has the disease, said, “I think there will be so many options out there for him in just a couple years."

Suzanne Katambwe, Joseph’s mother, said, “I am not as optimistic as my mother."

Joseph had a stroke when he was nine months old, and has had his spleen and gallbladder removed due to complications of the disease. He undergoes regular blood transfusions to dilute the sickle cells and takes an expensive medication for complications.

Still, all things considered, “he’s doing OK," Ms. Katambwe said. He can skateboard, hike and play basketball. As a result, she isn’t sure she wants him to take on the risks of enrolling in a trial.

Joseph said when it comes to his disease, “I would rather think about other stuff." He wants to go to college to study engineering or business and said he isn’t ready to enroll in a Crispr trial. But one day he would be willing to take on risk in pursuit of a future without the disease, he said. “I am confident of seeing myself cured in 10 years."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.