Gene editing shows promise in sickle-cell disease

Separately, a team of researchers led by Boston Children’s Hospital reported in a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine that six sickle-cell disease patients who were treated with an experimental gene therapy and followed for seven to 29 months experienced less-frequent or none of the severe health crises that are a hallmark of the disease. The researchers plan to expand the trial to 10 additional sites around the country, said David A. Williams, chief scientific officer of Boston Children’s Hospital and senior author on the paper.