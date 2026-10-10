Geomagnetic Solar Storm on October 11? What to know about the powerful eruption heading towards Earth

The Sun has released a powerful burst of energy and solar material that could reach Earth around 11 October, potentially triggering a geomagnetic storm.

What is a solar eruption, and why is it significant? Scientists are monitoring the incoming material for its possible effects on satellites, radio communications and navigation systems, although the extent of any disruption remains uncertain.

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According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for 11 October, with a moderate G2-level storm considered likely. The forecast follows two coronal mass ejections (CMEs) released by the Sun on 7 and 8 October.

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The 8 October eruption was associated with an M6.7-class solar flare originating from sunspot region 4549. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said the two clouds of solar material could merge while travelling towards Earth, potentially influencing the resulting geomagnetic activity.

Solar flares are sudden bursts of energy released by the Sun. Coronal mass ejections, meanwhile, involve enormous clouds of charged particles and magnetic fields being expelled into space. When these clouds reach Earth, they can interact with the planet's magnetic field and trigger geomagnetic storms.

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The two phenomena are related but not identical. A solar flare's radiation can reach Earth in minutes, while a CME typically takes much longer to travel across space. Its effects depend on its speed, direction and magnetic properties.

According to NOAA, the incoming solar material could disturb Earth's magnetic environment. However, a storm watch is a forecast rather than confirmation that significant disruptions will occur.

What could happen when the solar material reaches Earth? One possible outcome is an enhanced display of auroras, commonly known as the northern and southern lights. These colourful displays form when charged particles interact with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere.

During geomagnetic storms, auroras can become brighter and appear farther from the polar regions than usual, depending on the storm's strength.

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There could also be technological effects. Geomagnetic activity can interfere with high-frequency radio communications, affect satellite operations and reduce the accuracy of satellite-based navigation systems.

Stronger storms can induce electrical currents in power transmission networks, potentially creating operational challenges for electricity providers.

NASA's Community Coordinated Modeling Center has also published forecasts for the 8 October coronal mass ejection, estimating a possible arrival late on 11 October, with some uncertainty around the timing.

Should people be worried? For now, there is no reason for widespread public alarm. Earth's atmosphere and magnetic field provide substantial protection from the harmful effects of solar activity. The main concerns during geomagnetic storms involve technology and infrastructure, particularly if conditions become stronger than expected.

Scientists will continue monitoring solar observations and the incoming material to determine whether the predicted storm develops and how intense it becomes.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.