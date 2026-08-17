Geomagnetic storm alert: Solar eruption could trigger G1 storm today

A powerful eruption on the Sun has sent a cloud of magnetised plasma towards Earth, with space weather forecasters expecting the solar material to reach Earth's magnetic field on Monday, August 17.

The event began on August 14, when a large magnetic filament erupted from the Sun's surface. The eruption produced a coronal mass ejection (CME) — a massive cloud of charged particles and magnetic fields blasted into space.

Advertisement

Space weather monitoring agencies have been tracking the CME and predict that it could deliver a glancing blow to Earth's magnetic field.

What is a G1 geomagnetic storm? The incoming solar material could trigger a G1-class geomagnetic storm, the lowest category on the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's five-level storm scale.

A G1 storm is considered minor, but it can still disturb Earth's magnetosphere. Geomagnetic storms occur when charged particles and magnetic fields carried by a CME interact with Earth's magnetic shield.

This interaction can compress the magnetosphere and transfer energy into the upper atmosphere. Depending on the strength of the disturbance, geomagnetic storms can affect satellites, radio communications, navigation systems and, in stronger cases, power infrastructure.

The August 17 event, however, is expected to be relatively modest compared with the more powerful solar storms observed during the active phase of the current solar cycle.

Advertisement

Northern Lights could become more visible One possible consequence of the incoming CME is enhanced auroral activity.

Skywatchers in parts of northern North America and Europe could see brighter or more extensive Northern Lights if the solar material interacts with Earth's magnetic field under favourable conditions.

However, a geomagnetic storm forecast does not guarantee that auroras will be visible from a particular location. Visibility will depend on the storm's actual intensity, the interaction between the solar magnetic field and Earth's magnetic field, darkness and local weather conditions.

Why scientists are monitoring the Sun The latest CME comes as the Sun remains active, producing solar flares, magnetic filament eruptions and Earth-directed coronal mass ejections.

The Sun follows an approximately 11-year cycle of activity, with periods of greater and lower solar activity. During active phases, eruptions capable of sending charged particles towards Earth become more frequent.

Advertisement

Scientists closely monitor these events because stronger geomagnetic storms can disrupt technologies that modern society relies on, including satellites, communications, navigation and power systems.

Even a relatively minor storm such as the one expected on August 17 can provide researchers with useful information about how Earth's magnetic field responds to solar activity.

For now, no significant impact on the general public is expected from the forecast G1 storm. Space weather experts will continue tracking the CME as it approaches Earth and assessing the strength of the resulting geomagnetic activity.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.