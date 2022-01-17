The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Twitter announced that the asteroid 1994 PC 1 , an asteroid which has been studied by scientists for the last decade is expected to go past Earth tomorrow, 18 January.

NASA has classified the stony asteroid 1994 PC1 as a near-earth Object and potentially hazardous asteroid in the Apollo group.

NASA shared the link to track the path of the asteroid.

Track it yourself here: https://eyes.nasa.gov/apps/asteroids/

It was discovered on 9 August 1994, by astronomer Robert McNaught at the Siding Spring Observatory in Coonabarabran, Australia

“Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18," the tweet read.

The asteroid has a diameter of 1 km, that is bigger than the world's largest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai, is coming close to the Earth.

NASA said that on Tuesday at 4.15 ET, this massive asteroid known as 7482 or 1994 PC1 will make a close appearance that is around 1.2 million miles away from our planet.

This giant asteroid will be visible by a good telescope. Apart from that one can watch this asteroid on their gadgets via the NASA Eyes on Asteroid portal. This can also be tracked on Virtual Telescope Project's website.

Twitteratti has been worried whether this asteroid will hit Earth. NASA has confirmed that the 1994 PC1 will fly past the earth. However, empirical understanding confirms that asteroids and meteorites have earlier hit the surface of earth and there is a possibility the same could happen tomorrow.

NASA has confirmed that this asteroid will come the closest to Earth for the next two centuries. The 1994 PC1 is supposed to fly past Earth with a speed of 47,344 miles per hour at a distance of 1.2 million miles away from Earth.

