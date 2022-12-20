Giant asteroid to fly by Earth today; NASA reveals details

A giant asteroid is likely to pass by Earth on Tuesday. Space agencies around the world, including NASA, are on alert as a gigantic stadium-sized 680-foot wide asteroid is expected to fly by the earth on 20 December. According to a report by HT Tech, the US space agency has named the asteroid 2014 HK129, which will make its closest approach to earth at a distance of 2.5 million kilometres.

