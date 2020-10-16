Subscribe
Home >Science >News >Gilead contests WHO study that cast doubts on remdesivir's covid-19 benefits
Gilead Sciences Inc., the company behind remdesivir — one of the few Covid treatments available.

Gilead contests WHO study that cast doubts on remdesivir's covid-19 benefits

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Gilead Sciences said that the 'Solidarity' trial data appeared inconsistent, the findings were premature and that other studies had validated the drug's benefits.

Contesting the World Health Organization (WHO) study on remdesivir, Gilead Sciences has questioned the findings of the study that concluded its COVID-19 drug remdesivir does not help patients who have been admitted to hospital.

Gilead Sciences told Reuters that the "Solidarity" trial data appeared inconsistent, the findings were premature and that other studies had validated the drug's benefits.

"Solidarity" trial results

The WHO said on Thursday its "Solidarity" trial had concluded that remdesivir appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or length of hospital stays among patients with the respiratory disease.

Used to treat Trump

The antiviral medication was one of the drugs used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection, and has been shown in previous studies to have cut time to recovery. The European Union is investigating it for possible kidney injury.

The WHO trial was conducted in 11,266 adult patients in more than 30 countries. The evidence was conclusive, the WHO said.

Gilead said other trials of remdesivir, including with 1,062 patients that compared it with a placebo, showed the treatment cut COVID-19 recovery time.

