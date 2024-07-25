Supermoon 2024: This year, people can enjoy the rare celestial events four times. The first supremoon of 2024 will be visible on August 19

There is a lot to look out for in the night sky in the coming months, as there are four supermoons on their way in the rest of the year 2024. Skygazers can enjoy the sky illuminated with a super Blue Moon in August this year.

According to BBC Sky at Night Magazine, the first supermoon of 2024, set to be visible on August 19, will be known as the Super Blue Moon. To enjoy the rare celestial event to the fullest, here is the full guide for sky watchers for Supermoon 2024.

What is a supermoon? According to Space.com, a supermoon is visible when the full moon phase occurs in tandem with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. The minimum distance between the Earth and the Moon coinciding with the full moon phase makes this celestial event special. However, it is difficult to spot the difference through naked eyes.

When will the next supermoon take place? The next supermoon will be visible on August 19. Skygazers can enjoy the best view of the moon on that night at 2:26 pm ET, which is equivalent to 11:56 pm in India. The remaining three supermoons will be visible on September 18, October 17, and November 15.

The last supermoon occurred on August 20, 2023. The term supermoon has been used to describe the celestial event in the past few decades. However, the term gained popularity among people, especially on social media, after three supermoons occurred four times in a row. The supermoon, which was visible in November 2016, is known to be the closest supermoon in 69 years.

Astrologer Richard Nolle first coined the term 'supermoon' in 1979. According to the BBC, the term was used to define a celestial event when a "new or full moon occurs when the moon is at or near its closest approach to Earth in its orbit."