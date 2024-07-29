Good news for Sunita Williams! Starliner completes docked hot fire test, but NASA yet to announce return date
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore recently took part in Starliner's docked hot fire test which was successfully completed on Saturday
NASA's uncertainty over the return of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore to Earth is likely to end soon, as Starliner has completed a docked hot fire test of the spacecraft's Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters. The test, which also monitored the spacecraft's helium system, will be followed by two undock-to-landing simulation tests this week, said Starliner in a press release on Saturday. However, the landing date is yet to be finalised.