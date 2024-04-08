Google's spectacular animation signals Total ‘Solar Eclipse’ on April 8: How to watch
Google's captivating animation heralds the total solar eclipse on April 8, captivating celestial enthusiasts globally with a stunning pop-up.
A mesmerizing animation on Google marked the much-anticipated arrival of a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, as celestial enthusiasts around the world eagerly await this rare cosmic event. As users type "solar eclipse" into the search engine, a captivating pop-up depicting the eclipsed sun graces the screen before unveiling search results.