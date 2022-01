Contracted COVID recently? Rest, get treated, recover. Also, isolate and starve the virus inside your body before it jumps off from you to someone else, top infectious disease expert Dr Faheem Younus, who tested positive for Omicron last week, shares his first-hand experience.

Q: I tested COVID+. What now?



You have two missions:



1. Rest, get treated, recover



2. Isolate and starve the virus inside your body before it jumps off from you to someone else



It’s the second mission where most of us fail. Let’s be responsible and do better — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) January 20, 2022

In another tweet he share, COVID will come to you through a trusted person, at a trusted place.

On Sunday, Younus informed through a tweet that he has contracted coronavirus and further added, two weeks ago I developed symptoms and tested positive.

He also shared the five lessons he learned from that experience. Read here:

Mask up: Dr Younus said that despite being around thousands of patients in the past two years he never got infected from coronavirus. However, after attending a 'maskless' family gathering for two days, he immediately got Covid-19.

Get vaccinated: Noting that vaccines are effective against the virus, he said, “You know the vaccine+booster did its job when the patient is back to work after 5-days (with a mask:) and telling his story on Twitter instead of fighting for his life on a ventilator."

Treatment: The doctor said, since his symptoms were mild he did not take steroids, antibiotics or paxlovid, ivermectin, zinc etc as his symptoms were mild.

However, he added, "Protocols for severe disease are different".

Herd immunity is good, not herd mentality: Dr Younus has suggested people think of their mortality. According to him, "It (mortality) puts everything in perspective and allows us to make brave, meaningful decisions". "Herd immunity is good; herd mentality is bad," he added.

Comply with science: Lastly, Dr Faheem Younus advised people to "get boosted" and "wear KN/N95 mask". "If COVID still gets you, you’ll likely fully recover," he wrote. Dr Younus asked people to "Comply with science, then follow the heart".

