Govt shares Gaganyaan Mission update: 'One Gaganyaatri from ISRO will undertake space travel to ISS'
In a ISRO-NASA joint mission, “one Gaganyaatri from ISRO will undertake space travel to ISS”, Union minister Jitendra Singh said in the written reply to Lok Sabha.
Union minister Jitendra Singh shared an update on the much-awaited Gaganyaan mission in his reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The minister said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is pursuing an ISRO-NASA joint mission to International Space Station (ISS).