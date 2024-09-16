‘Green aura’: 5 captivating NASA images capturing Earth, Moon and nebulas

Space agencies like NASA and ESA keep sharing images of Moon, nebulas, and the Earth

The full moon looms over the Washington Monument, while NASA's Hubble reveals the Bubble Nebula, a 7-light-year structure formed by a massive star. This star emits gases at extreme temperatures, creating vibrant colors. Astronauts aboard the ISS experience the Overview Effect, reshaping their perception of Earth.

Check out the pictures here:

The Moon

A glowing full moon rises above the Washington Monument. The top quarter of the monument, covered in scaffolding, is visible, with its triangular tip appearing to point to the pale Moon above, which appears in this photo to be roughly twice as wide as the monument. The Moon is wreathed in thin clouds which give it a hazy appearance.

A light-blue-colored bubble, with a small pink star on the upper-left side of the bubble, floats in space. Dense pillars of cool hydrogen gas laced with dust appear at the upper-left of the image, and more 'fingers' can be seen nearly face-on, behind the translucent bubble.

This stylish sphere, spotted by NASA Hubble, is known as the Bubble Nebula. Residing 7,100 light-years from Earth, the Bubble Nebula itself is a whopping 7 light-years across. The seething star that forms this nebula is 45 times more massive than our Sun!

Gas on the star gets so hot that it escapes away into space as a stellar wind moving at over four million miles per hour (6.4 million kph). The gases, heated to varying temperatures, emit different colors: blue for oxygen, green for hydrogen, and red for nitrogen.

The Bubble Nebula formed about four million years ago—and in 10 to 20 million years, the star at its core will likely detonate as a supernova.

“This is soo pretty," commented a user on NASA's post, while another wondered how gas in space can turn into colours?

Waxing Gibbous Moon

The waxing gibbous Moon is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 265 miles above the US state of Minnesota on 17 December 2021.

Stars of varying brightness are pictured above Earth, as a yellow-green haze glows over Earth’s atmosphere. Clouds appear to be in motion over a body of water.⁣

Observing Earth from space can alter an astronaut's cosmic perspective, a mental shift known as the "Overview Effect." First coined by space writer Frank White in 1987, the Overview Effect is described as a feeling of awe for our home planet and a sense of responsibility for taking care of it.⁣

The Overview Effect can create powerful shifts in the way you think about Earth and life. The words "beautiful" and "fragile" are often used by astronauts to describe the experience. As the International Space Station was soaring 262 miles (422 kilometers) above Western Australia, NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps captured this long-duration shot, or an image captured by camera set to a lower shutter speed.⁣

To this picture was liked by over 755,100 people, as the users commented: “The earth gained green aura."

Orange waves of hot gas, resembling the curved legs of a black widow spider, surround a pinkish glowing core in this image of a planetary nebula. The background is spotted with white points of light.

NASA Hubble telescope caught this glimpse of the Red Spider Nebula, a planetary nebula 3,000 light-years from Earth. It can be found in the constellation of Sagittarius.