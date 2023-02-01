Green Comet Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) to be closest to Earth on 1 Feb. Here's how to watch it in India
Here's when, where and how you can see the Green Comet to witness a once-in-a-lifetime celestial happening
Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime celestial display! On 1 February, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible to the naked eye from Earth, providing an opportunity for astronomers and space enthusiasts to observe a unique event. The comet will be at its closest distance to Earth on this date, making it viewable in nearly every state in India and across the world.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×