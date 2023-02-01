How to watch the Green Comet?

According to Shilpi Gupta, a Scientific Officer at the Birla Planetarium in Kolkata, the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will not be easily visible to the naked eye and will require a binocular and clear, dark skies for proper observation. Light pollution from cities can hinder viewing, so it's recommended to travel to a location with reduced light for the best experience. With these conditions, stargazers will be able to see the faint comet moving across the sky.