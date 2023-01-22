Scientists capture radio signal from galaxy 9 billion light-years away4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Scientists from McGill University and Indian Institute of Science have made this groundbreaking discovery
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by capturing radio signals from a galaxy located almost 9 billion light-years away from the Earth, according to space.com. This is the first time that a signal of this nature has been received from such a distance. The scientists were able to detect the signals by using a unique wavelength known as the "21-centimetre line" or the "hydrogen line," which is emitted by neutral hydrogen atoms.
