GSK's Covid antibody treatment works on Omicron mutations, finds study

“The 3-fold reduction in sotrovimab’s ability to neutralize omicron in analysis conducted by GlaxoSmithKline’s partner Vir Biotechnology should still mean a substantial level of efficacy vs. the variant -- though we have yet to see the details -- especially given the potential to dose at higher levels if needed. We continue to expect that the drop in activity for sotrovimab -- and that of AstraZeneca’s AZD7442 -- will be less severe than that of Eli Lilly-AbCellera and Roche-Regeneron’s antibodies. Glaxo’s 750,000 doses in committed contracts with various governments could equate to $1.5 billion of sales."