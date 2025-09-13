H3N2 alert: Lingering fever, cold, sore throat? How to spot viral infection, symptoms, precautions

Delhi has seen a sharp rise in flu cases over the past week, with doctors noting that around 90% of recent diagnoses are influenza-related.

On Friday, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday that hospitals in the capital are “fully prepared” to handle H3N2 cases, a subtype of influenza A.

Unlike seasonal flu, experts say H3N2 infections often last longer. From symptoms to precautions, here's all you need to know

What exactly is H3N2? H3N2 is a subtype of the influenza A virus that the World Health Organization (WHO) links to seasonal flu outbreaks worldwide.

The virus gets easily transferred from one individual to another by way of respiratory droplets when an infected individual coughs, sneezes or speaks.

H3N2 is fomite born – which means that the virus can spread indirectly through contact with contaminated surfaces like doorknobs or any other surfaces.

H3N2 – symptoms to watch out for H3N2 symptoms typically develop within 1-4 days following exposure to the virus. In some cases the flu can also develop into complications like pneumonia.

The symptoms of H3N2 include:

Sudden high fever

Persistent cough and sore throat

Runny or blocked nose

Body aches and muscle pain

Headaches and fatigue that can last days If flu-like symptoms continue for more than five days, it’s important to seek medical advice, Dr. Ambuj Garg, vice-chairperson of medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told PTI.

Precautions to take Dr Garg also shared few precautions to reduce the risk of catching the H3N2 flu. He advised people to wear masks in public, eat nutritious food, drink plenty of warm water, and even include warm milk in their diet to keep immunity strong.

To limit the spread of H3N2, Dr Garg stressed the importance of keeping your mouth and nose covered while sneezing and washing hands regularly with soap and water.

