H3N2 alert: Lingering fever, cold, sore throat? How to spot viral infection, symptoms, precautions

Delhi has seen a sharp rise in flu cases over the past week, with doctors noting that around 90% of recent diagnoses are influenza-related.
On Friday, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday that hospitals in the capital are “fully prepared” to handle H3N2 cases, a subtype of influenza A.
Unlike seasonal flu, experts say H3N2 infections often last longer. From symptoms to precautions, here's all you need to know
H3N2 is a subtype of the influenza A virus that the World Health Organization (WHO) links to seasonal flu outbreaks worldwide.
The virus gets easily transferred from one individual to another by way of respiratory droplets when an infected individual coughs, sneezes or speaks.
H3N2 is fomite born – which means that the virus can spread indirectly through contact with contaminated surfaces like doorknobs or any other surfaces.
H3N2 symptoms typically develop within 1-4 days following exposure to the virus. In some cases the flu can also develop into complications like pneumonia.
The symptoms of H3N2 include:
If flu-like symptoms continue for more than five days, it’s important to seek medical advice, Dr. Ambuj Garg, vice-chairperson of medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told PTI.
Dr Garg also shared few precautions to reduce the risk of catching the H3N2 flu. He advised people to wear masks in public, eat nutritious food, drink plenty of warm water, and even include warm milk in their diet to keep immunity strong.
To limit the spread of H3N2, Dr Garg stressed the importance of keeping your mouth and nose covered while sneezing and washing hands regularly with soap and water.
Delhi health minister Pankaaj Singh on Friday said that there is no need for people to worry about the H3N2 flu.
He also said that hospitals in Delhi are fully prepared to handle any situation related to the flu, news agency ANI reported.
