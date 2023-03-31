Has T. rex lost its bite? Menacing snarl may be wrong2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:22 AM IST
The teeth on T. rex and other big theropods were likely covered by scaly lips, concludes a study published Thursday in the journal Science. The dinosaur's teeth didn't stick out when its mouth was closed, and even in a wide open bite, you might just see the tips, the scientists found
The Tyrannosaurus rex is often shown baring massive, sharp teeth, like the ferocious creature in “Jurassic Park." But new research suggests that this classic image might be wrong.
