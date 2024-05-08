Health Tips for Today: How to keep your child safe from mumps; know symptoms, measures here
Health Tips for Today: Many cases of mumps reported in India, including Delhi-NCR region, Maharashtra, Telangana. Mumps is a viral infection spread through direct contact or airborne droplets.
Health Tips for Today: Many cases of mumps have been reported in India in recent times. Earlier in March, more than 2500 cases of mumps were reported in Kerala in a month. As per media reports, mumps cases have been reported in the Delhi-NCR region. Apart from this, the report added that some cases of mumps were also reported in Maharashtra and Telangana.