Health Tips for Today: Many cases of mumps have been reported in India in recent times. Earlier in March, more than 2500 cases of mumps were reported in Kerala in a month . As per media reports, mumps cases have been reported in the Delhi-NCR region. Apart from this, the report added that some cases of mumps were also reported in Maharashtra and Telangana.

What is Mumps?

Mumps is a viral infection caused by the spread of paramyxovirus. The virus can be spread through direct contact or airborne droplets from the upper respiratory tract of an infected person. It is usually reported in children from age 5-9 years, however, WHO has stated that both adolescents and adults may be affected.

What are the signs and symptoms of mumps?

A person suffering from mumps begins to see the symptoms after two to four weeks of getting infected. One of the significant symptoms of the disease is the swelling of the salivary glands. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, loss of appetite, pain around the face, jawline, or ears, and pain while chewing or swallowing.

Prevention from mumps

Vaccination is key to preventing your child from mumps. The MMR vaccine offers protection against the disease. Two doses of the MMR vaccine for children offer strong protection against mumps and its potential complications. As per CSC, the first dose is given at 12-15 months of age and the second at 4-6 years of age. According to a report by Hindustan Times, adults need to get vaccinated as they age, as immunity can decrease over time. Some other preventative measures for children include basic hygiene like washing hands, wearing a mask when going to places where cases of mumps have been infected, or simply avoiding travelling when sick as the transmission of infections is high as your immunity is low. It is also important to note that there is no specific treatment if infected with mumps. As per Mayo Clinic, “most people recover within a period of three to ten days." If you notice any symptoms, consult a doctor immediately and take the prescribed painkillers. Other measures that can help in recovery include getting plenty of rest, drinking lots of fluids, eating a soft diet, and applying a cold or warm cloth to the swollen salivary glands for relief.

