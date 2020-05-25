Home > Science > news > Heatwave in northern India to subside from 28 May; IMD issues red alert!
Mercury touches 45 degrees Celcius in the national capital. (ANI)
Mercury touches 45 degrees Celcius in the national capital. (ANI)

Heatwave in northern India to subside from 28 May; IMD issues red alert!

1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2020, 01:05 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • The heatwave will start subsiding from May 28 as easterly winds will start blowing in northern parts of the country
  • Besides Delhi, the IMD has issued "red warning" in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days

New Delhi: The heatwave prevalent in the northern part of the country will ease from May 28 as easterly winds are expected to flow in the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed today.

"India has seen the highest temperature of this year - 47.6 in the last 2 days at Churu in Rajasthan. The heatwave will start subsiding from May 28 as easterly winds will start blowing in northern parts of the country," Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre told ANI.

IMD issues red alert

Besides Delhi, the IMD has issued "red warning" in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days. It has issued "orange" warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

What is a heatwave?

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and severe heatwave when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius mark for two days on the trot.

In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Deserted view of the India Gate as the heatwave prevails during the COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Delhi simmers at 44.4 degrees Celsius; IMD issues red alert

1 min read . 24 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout