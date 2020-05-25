Heatwave in northern India to subside from 28 May; IMD issues red alert!

New Delhi: The heatwave prevalent in the northern part of the country will ease from May 28 as easterly winds are expected to flow in the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed today.

"India has seen the highest temperature of this year - 47.6 in the last 2 days at Churu in Rajasthan. The heatwave will start subsiding from May 28 as easterly winds will start blowing in northern parts of the country," Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre told ANI.

IMD issues red alert

Besides Delhi, the IMD has issued "red warning" in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days. It has issued "orange" warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

What is a heatwave?

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and severe heatwave when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius mark for two days on the trot.

In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD

