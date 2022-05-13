Hidden alien entrance? Unusual rock structure spotted on Mars. See photos

Hidden alien entrance? Unusual rock structure spotted on Mars. See photos1 min read . 05:48 PM IST
National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA's) Curiosity rover on Mars recently released images of an unusual rock structure that seems like a nicely carved door. The image has taken the internet by storm and many claimed it to be a hidden alien entrance.
The curiosity rover captured the image on May 7 and it was shared on Reddit on Wednesday.
NASA is yet to comment on the image. However, some publications pointed out strange rock formation could be the product of a natural stress fracture caused by a seismic activity.