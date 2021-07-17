Hit hard by Covid-19, southeast Asian countries turn to western vaccines

Earlier this week, Thailand’s Health Ministry said that it would also offer booster shots to its health workers who had received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, using either shots from Pfizer or AstraZeneca PLC. Health workers who had received just one dose would receive AstraZeneca as their second. The decision followed the government’s disclosure that hundreds of Thai medical workers were infected between April and July, though all but two avoided serious illness, according to authorities.