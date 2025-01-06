HMPV cases in India: Following the detection of two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Monday urged people not to panic as the virus is not as transmissible as Covid-19. The Directorate of Medical Education, Karnataka issues advisory titled 'Do Not Panic, Be Aware', after two cases of HMPV were reported in Bengaluru.

Emphasising that the respiratory virus primarily affects children, causing infections similar to the common cold, the Karnataka Government said in a release that hospitals have been instructed to report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases.

“The Indian government and health authorities are monitoring the situation closely, reporting no substantial increase in HMPV cases within India as of the latest data. There's no cause for alarm, but preventive measures are recommended”, the official statement read.

HMPV Symptoms According to the Karnataka government statement, HMPV causes

-Flu-like symptoms including cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

-In more severe cases, it can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, especially in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

How does HMPV Spread? The official statement also adds, that the HMPV virus spreads through respiratory droplets, close personal contact, and touching surfaces contaminated with the virus followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.

How to prevent HMPV from spreading? Cover mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Wash hands frequently with soap

Avoid public places if symptomatic

Do not reuse tissue papers or handkerchiefs

Avoid close contact with sick persons

Avoid sharing towels and linen

Minimize touching eyes, nose, and mouth • Avoid spitting in public places

• Wearing masks in crowded areas can reduce the risk of transmission.

HMPV treatment The Karnataka government statement states that there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV.

Management focuses on alleviating symptoms with supportive care like rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications for pain, fever, and congestion.