How abortion access has changed around the world Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 01:30 AM IST
With Roe v. Wade overturned, the US is one of a small number of countries where abortion laws are being tightened
Over the past 25 years, access to abortion has risen globally. Around 50 countries have expanded the legal grounds under which women can seek the procedure, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, which advocates for abortion rights.