How big a threat is Omicron covid variant? WHO shares update

Cases of human infections with this variant have been identified in 63 countries

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organization said Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

South Africa’s discovery of Omicron — which has a large number of mutations — last month prompted countries around the world to impose travel bans on southern African countries and reintroduce domestic restrictions to slow its spread. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

South Africa’s discovery of Omicron — which has a large number of mutations — last month prompted countries around the world to impose travel bans on southern African countries and reintroduce domestic restrictions to slow its spread. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Key highlights from WHO's ‘Technical Brief and Priority Actions for Member States’ released last week: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}