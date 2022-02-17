Two years since the world is grappling with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists across the globe have been looking for examples to help them foresee the future of the infectious disease.

Since 2019, the successive waves of coronavirus have proved to be more deadly in a few nations where the infection has caused a high number of deaths and put strain on the healthcare infrastructure.

As part of a global effort, scientists are examining a respiratory illness that struck Russia about 130 years ago. Earlier, researchers have said that some evidence indicates that one of these cold-causing relatives might have once been severe, giving rise to the 'Russian flu' pandemic in the late 19th century.

The parallels led the scientists to wonder whether the severity of SARS-CoV-2 could similarly lessen over time.

The mystery illness ‘Russian flu’

Dubbed the “Russian flu", this mystery illness may have been caused by a virus similar to SARS-COV-2, the scientists have claimed, according to a New York Times report.

The May 1889 disease swept globally, overwhelming hospitals and killing the old with special ferocity. Schools and colleges were forced to close and those infected reported loss of taste and smell - much like the ongoing Covud-19 pandemic.

Drawing other parallels with more than a century old wave of infection, the scientists told NYT that some of the patients who recovered reported a lingering exhaustion and the flu finally ended after three waves of infection.

This behaviour is leading to speculation among the scientific community that the 'Russian flu' was indeed caused by the Covid-19.

“I would say, maybe," said Dr Tom Ewing of Virginia Tech, a historian who has studied the Russian flu. Others say that the present pandemic is expected to wind down in a similar fashion.

But some historians say there is no hard data to support the hypothesis. “There is very little, almost no hard data on the Russia flu pandemic," Frank Snowden from Yale told the NYT.

Professor Marc Van Ranst from Belgium, an expert on coronaviruses, echoed similar sentiments but added that SARS-COV-2 could become a continuously circulating, or "endemic", virus. Speaking to EU research and innovation magazine Horizon, he pointed towards the evolution of OC43, a coronavirus which may have jumped from from cows to humans in 1890 and causes severe cold.

Professor Ranst said that pandemics like the 'Russian flu' happened all the time "but we did not notice them". He said at that time, the spread of infection took time due to less resources. But now, the studies have picked up pace and scientists are trying to learn from past experiences, he added.

There are other pandemics in the last 100 years, which the scientists are looking at to find clues to the end of Covid-19. One of those pandemics is from 1918, which waned after three waves of infection but the virus, H1N1, remained in circulation, in a less virulent form until 1957, when it disappeared.

Then H2N2 emerged. It was substantially different from H1N1 and caused a pandemic. That pattern repeated itself with H3N2 emerging in 1968.

But in 1977 H1N1 came back. Along with another virus, H3N2, they have been circulating ever since.

This is a mystery that the scientists are trying to solve, Dr David Morens, a flu researcher, told NYT.

The present wave of coronavirus is led by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has been dubbed as a “variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Many of Covid-19's sub-variants too are under watch as the people navigate through a difficult third year of the pandemic.

World 'better prepared' for Covid variants

The world is becoming "better prepared" to deal with future variants of the coronavirus, the CEO and co-founder of German vaccine-maker BioNTech told AFP, as the company works on an Omicron-specific shot.

"We will have to get used to the fact that we will have to live with the virus for the next 10 years," said Ugur Sahin, whose company developed the first mRNA vaccine against the virus with US pharma giant Pfizer.

As the surge of cases due to the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of the virus seemed to be receding in Europe, Sahin said it would not be the last virus wave.

