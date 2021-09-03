Astronauts living and working in space have the same hygiene needs as people on Earth. They wash their hair, brush their teeth, shave and go to the bathroom.

Something that we take for granted on Earth.

However, such simple things become difficult when in space because of micro-gravity. Therefore astronauts have to take care of themselves in different ways to maintain their hygiene.

NASA's Megan McArthur has released a video in which she explained how astronauts keep their hair clean on the space station.

While sharing the video, McArthur wrote, "Shower Hour! Astronauts can’t take showers in space or the water would go everywhere, so I thought I would demonstrate how we keep hair clean on the International Space Station. The simple things we take for granted on Earth are not so simple in micro-gravity!"

McArthur said that astronauts use 'no-rinse shampoo that requires only a little bit of water.

Astronauts wash their hair with a "rinseless" shampoo that was originally developed for hospital patients who were unable to take a shower.

The NASA astronaut began her head shower by making her hair wet by using a tiny bit of water. She used a towel to trap the water underneath it.

Later the astronaut applied a no-rinse shampoo on her hair just like we do on Earth. And then she combed her hair.

With the help of a wet towel, she rinsed the soap out of her hair. With the dry part of the towel, McArthur dried out her hair.

"The air conditioning system will pick up the condensate both from the towel and from my hair and put that back into the water reclamation system," the astronaut added.

The water will turn into drinking water.

At present, the astronauts can reclaim over 70% of water and NASA researchers are working with technology demonstrators to get that number up above 95%.

Many astronauts have a personal hygiene kit. The kit contains the personal hygiene items each astronaut has chosen to take. Personal preferences, such as the brand of toothpaste, are accommodated if possible. Dental hygiene is the same as on Earth.

