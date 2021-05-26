How mRNA and adenovirus vector vaccines work

Adenovirus vector vaccines also use the genetic code of the spike antigen, but deploy it differently. Instead of using an oily shell to carry the code into the body, they use a harmless virus as a vehicle. For instance, the AstraZeneca vaccine and Covishield use an adenovirus that causes common cold in chimpanzees. Russia’s Sputnik V uses human adenoviruses engineered to prevent replication. When these adenoviruses, containing DNA for the spike protein, enter the body, human cells start making the antigen.

