NASA has lost all contact with its Voyager 2 spacecraft since 21 July as the flight controller accidentally sent a mistaken command tilting the antenna of the spacecraft two degrees away from the earth, the Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The space agency is keeping a vigilant eye on its massive dish antenna located in Canberra, Australia, hoping to catch any faint signals emitted by Voyager 2, which is currently more than 12 billion miles away from us.

What are the options with NASA now?

To restore communication, the Canberra antenna, which is a component of NASA's Deep Space Network, is set to transmit the appropriate command to Voyager 2's position in the coming week. The aspiration is that this transmission will reach the spacecraft and effectively resolve the communication problem.

However, in the event of this endeavor proving unsuccessful, NASA will be compelled to wait until October for an automatic reset, which holds the potential to re-establish communication.

Why Voyager 2 was launched?

Voyager 2 was launched in 1977 just weeks after its twin Voyager 1 to explore the outer planets. The two spacecraft performed the "Grand Tour" of the outer planets of our solar system. Voyager 2 was launched first and flew by Jupiter in 1979, Saturn in 1981, Uranus in 1986, and Neptune in 1989. Voyager 1 followed a slightly different trajectory, bypassing Uranus and Neptune, and heading in the direction of interstellar space.

What about Voyager 1?

Voyager 1 is still in contact with Earth and currently holds the record for humanity's most distant spacecraft, residing approximately 15 billion miles away from us. It became the first human-made object to enter interstellar space in 2012, reaching a region beyond the influence of the solar wind and magnetic field of our Sun.

Despite their primary mission being completed by the 1990s, the Voyager spacecraft continue to function and transmit data back to Earth as they travel through interstellar space. They provide valuable data about the conditions in the outer regions of our solar system.