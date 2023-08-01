How NASA plans to find its Voyager 2 spacecraft? Explained

NASA has lost all contact with its Voyager 2 spacecraft since 21 July as the flight controller accidentally sent a mistaken command tilting the antenna of the spacecraft two degrees away from the earth, the Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The space agency is keeping a vigilant eye on its massive dish antenna located in Canberra, Australia, hoping to catch any faint signals emitted by Voyager 2, which is currently more than 12 billion miles away from us.

