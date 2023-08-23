How NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN) helped ISRO in communicating with Chandrayaan-32 min read 23 Aug 2023, 08:02 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has successfully landed a rover on the moon to explore the south pole. The European Space Agency (ESA) is providing tracking support for the mission through its global network of deep space stations
India on Wednesday joined an elite group of three nations to have sent a spacecraft on the moon as Chandrayaan-3 landed a rover on the lunar surface to explore the uncharted territories near the south pole. Meanwhile, ISRO with different space agencies including the European, Australian, and US counterparts of ISRO.