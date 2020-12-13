How states are preparing to give Covid-19 vaccine doses

As India reports one of the lowest daily Covid-19 cases and daily deaths per million population in the last 7 days is also on the decline, the state governments are gearing up to inoculate the people once a vaccine for the novel coronavirus gets a nod from the Centre. With first priority given to healthcare, f and those highly vulnerable to the infection. The Centre on Tuesday said three COVID-19 vaccines , developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration of India's drug regulator and there is hope that early licensure is possible for all or any of them.

Let's take a look at how states and UTs are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses:

Kerala

Covid-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to all people in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. "No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government," he said.

Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh

States, including Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, have already made a similar announcement of providing Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all people.

Telangana

Telangana government has constituted four committees for the coronavirus vaccination mechanism in the state. The committees are - State Steering Committee, State Task Force, District Task Force and Mandal Task Force. According to an order from Telangana's health and family welfare department dated December 11, 2020, the Telangana government has constituted four committees for planning, execution, supervision and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccination program in the state.

Haryana

The Haryana government has written to the Centre to have public representatives including MPs and MLAs listed among the priority groups for Covid vaccination once it begins, Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday. He also said the state government is making all preparations in terms of building database of priority groups, cold chain infrastructure; identification and training of vaccinators for rolling out vaccination.

Punjab

Punjab gears up for the mega exercise with a total of 729 cold chain points. Besides one state-level vaccine store, 22 district vaccine stores and 127 block level vaccine stories are being prepared for the roll-out of the vaccine in Punjab, which will also have 570 cold chain points. Besides one walk-in freezer at Ferozepur, the Government of India has decided to provide one more at Chandigarh. In addition, the state will have one walk-in cooler each at Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur, with more to be received from the Centre. In addition, the state has 1165 Ice Lined Refrigerators and 1079 Deep Freezers.

Other steps being taken as part of the vaccine roll-out preparedness in the state include mapping of vaccinators, digital platform training in districts, trained manpower for vaccine inventory management and coordination at various levels.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Srinagar district administration has prepared a micro plan for COVID-19 vaccination under which the entire population of the district will be vaccinated within four months, an official spokesperson said.

The COVID-19 vaccine, when it is available, will be collected and stored at 50 cold chain points or CCPs located in areas spread across Srinagar, the spokesperson said.

From CCPs, the COVID-19 vaccine will be transported in vaccine carriers to 123 sites identified as points of inoculation where vaccination will be administered to people as per a separate plan based on a database of prioritised groups of beneficiaries being compiled, he said.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government is preparing to vaccinate over 30 million residents over three phases in six months.

Uttar Pradesh

The state will have 35,000 vaccination centres and vaccinators will record the data of people who are administered doses on an online platform.

Meanwhile, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed with top officials of state governments the arrangements for the roll-out of vaccines when these are available and asked them to prepare a database of frontline workers like police personnel who will be administered on priority.

The meeting came days after three vaccine manufacturers sought emergency approval for rolling out their vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 28 visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

The central government has been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.