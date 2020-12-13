How states are preparing to give Covid-19 vaccine doses

As India reports one of the lowest daily Covid-19 cases and daily deaths per million population in the last 7 days is also on the decline, the state governments are gearing up to inoculate the people once a vaccine for the novel coronavirus gets a nod from the Centre. With first priority given to healthcare, f and those highly vulnerable to the infection. The Centre on Tuesday said three COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration of India's drug regulator and there is hope that early licensure is possible for all or any of them.