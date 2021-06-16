How TB destroys lungs and how to protect them. Experts explain

In the first study, a team from the University of Southampton used a new 3D culture system they have developed to observe the changes that occur in cells infected with TB. Unlike the laboratory-standard 2D culture system, where cells are placed in a flat plastic dish, the 3D system uses an engineering technique to suspend them in droplets - like frogspawn. The team found that the TB-infected cells in droplets responded very closely to cells in the lungs of patients with the disease.