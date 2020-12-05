How to build a home on the moon

China has plans to start establishing an inhabited lunar station this decade. Jan Woerner, the European Space Agency’s director general, in 2016 kicked off Moon Village, an international, collaborative initiative for moon exploration. Roughly a dozen private lunar-transportation companies are readying robotic missions to the surface, according to Jessy Kate Schingler, co-founder and director of policy and governance at the Open Lunar Foundation, a San Francisco nonprofit advocating for peaceful and cooperative approaches to lunar settlement. There could be up to 1 billion metric tons of water in the form of ice on the moon, which could support hundreds of thousands of people working there, she says.