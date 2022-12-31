How to detect petroleum underground? IIT Madras researchers explained

A group of researchers from IIT Madras has developed a statistical approach that can characterize subsurface rock structure and detect petroleum and hydrocarbon reserves, according to the official release.
The research was led by Professor Rajesh R Nair, Faculty, Petroleum Engineering program, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras. The paper was co-authored by M Nagendra Babu and Dr. Venkatesh Ambati researchers of IIT Madras along with Professor Rajesh R Nair.
The method was successful in providing critical information on the rock type distribution and hydrocarbon saturation zones at such depth zones of 2.3 km in 'Tipam formation' located in the Upper Assam basin, as per ANI reports.
They used this approach to analyze data obtained from seismic surveys and well logs from the North Assam region known for its petroleum reserves.
The identification of petroleum reservoirs in the oil-rich basins of Assam requires a survey of the rock structure of this region and the detection of hydrocarbon saturation zones in them.
Professor Rajesh Nair elaborated on the need for such research and said, "The challenge to imaging underground structures arises from the low resolution of the seismic images and the difficulty in correlating the data from well-log and seismic surveys."
"Our team at IIT Madras has developed a methodology for predicting the hydrocarbon zones from the complex well log and seismic data," he said, as quoted by ANI.
"The characterization of subsurface structures for the detection of oil-bearing rocks involves the use of data analytics methods that establish statistical relationships between seismic data and petrophysical data obtained from well logs. These relationships help in estimating the petrophysical properties of the subsurface," he further added.
The team combined different statistical approaches to obtain the subsurface rock structure using data from seismic surveys and well logs. Professor Nair further explained the technical aspects of the study.
"Seismic inversion is a process that is commonly used to transform the seismic reflection data into a quantitative rock-property description of a reservoir. Our team used a type of seismic inversion, called 'Simultaneous Prestack Seismic Inversion' (SPSI). This analysis provided the spatial distribution of petrophysical properties in the seismic image," he stated.
He further said, "Our team then combined this with other data analytics tools such as target correlation coefficient analysis (TCCA), Poisson impedance inversion, and Bayesian classification to successfully obtain the underground rock and soil structure of the region."
