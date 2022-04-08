Russia began its war with Ukraine wielding far superior air power. But with Soviet-era anti-air systems and imported shoulder-launched missiles, Ukrainian forces repelled Russia’s air attack enough to keep the skies contested and thwart Russia’s all-important air cover for its ground forces.

As the war continues in its second month, Ukraine’s ability to slow Russia’s air attacks have allowed its forces to antagonize Russia’s front lines, intercept its convoys and protect many of its cities, ultimately leading Moscow to draw its troops back from the north and shift its focus to eastern Ukraine.

Russia hasn’t successfully eliminated Ukraine’s surface-to-air missiles, nor has it pressed for the complete destruction of Ukrainian fighter aircraft. Taken together, these factors have prevented Russia from establishing air superiority and fully supporting a ground invasion force, according to Scowcroft Center’s Forward Defense practice.

As Ukraine prepares for a new phase in the invasion—one where Russia may double down on bombarding cities and inflicting casualties—Ukraine’s air offensive may become critical to its defense.

Brian McGill, Taylor Umlauf and Kara Dapena contributed to this article.

