How Ukraine used a ragtag arsenal to thwart Russia's air attacks

How Ukraine used a ragtag arsenal to thwart Russia’s air attacks

As Russian troops regrouped for battles in east Ukraine, towns surrounding Kyiv bore scars of five weeks of fighting. Dead civilians laid scattered over streets, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian forces of leaving behind mines.
1 min read . 12:50 AM IST Roque Ruiz, The Wall Street Journal

Russia pounds Ukraine with missiles, but the skies are still contested

Russia began its war with Ukraine wielding far superior air power. But with Soviet-era anti-air systems and imported shoulder-launched missiles, Ukrainian forces repelled Russia’s air attack enough to keep the skies contested and thwart Russia’s all-important air cover for its ground forces.

As the war continues in its second month, Ukraine’s ability to slow Russia’s air attacks have allowed its forces to antagonize Russia’s front lines, intercept its convoys and protect many of its cities, ultimately leading Moscow to draw its troops back from the north and shift its focus to eastern Ukraine.

Russia hasn’t successfully eliminated Ukraine’s surface-to-air missiles, nor has it pressed for the complete destruction of Ukrainian fighter aircraft. Taken together, these factors have prevented Russia from establishing air superiority and fully supporting a ground invasion force, according to Scowcroft Center’s Forward Defense practice.

As Ukraine prepares for a new phase in the invasion—one where Russia may double down on bombarding cities and inflicting casualties—Ukraine’s air offensive may become critical to its defense.

Brian McGill, Taylor Umlauf and Kara Dapena contributed to this article.

