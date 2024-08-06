The method by which they built the pyramid in ancient Egypt, using stones that weighed around 300 kilograms, remains a mystery that has puzzled experts for centuries.

People in ancient Egypt constructed the Step Pyramid. At around 204 feet tall, it was the tallest structure of its time for Pharaoh Djoser in the 27th century BC. At around 204 feet, it was the tallest structure of its time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the method by which they built the pyramid, using stones that weighed around 300 kilograms, remains a mystery that has puzzled experts for centuries.

Egyptologists have debated about how the ancient Egyptians built the massive pyramids over 4,000 years ago. Recently, engineers and geologists introduced a fresh theory suggesting that a hydraulic lift system might have been used to float the heavy stones up the middle of Egypt's oldest pyramid using stored water, according to a study published in PLOS One. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Many detailed publications have discussed pyramid-building procedures and provided tangible elements, but these usually focus on more recent, better-documented, and smaller pyramids of the Middle and New Kingdoms (1980 to 1075 BC)," CNN quoted Dr. Xavier Landreau as saying. The lead author is the CEO of Paleotechnic in Paris.

Dr. Landreau suggested that constructing large pyramids might have involved various techniques such as ramps, cranes, winches, toggle lifts, hoists, pivots or a mix.

He noted that, while human strength and ramps might suffice for smaller structures, larger Old Kingdom pyramids likely required additional methods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the study, a complex water treatment system using local resources might have enabled a water-powered elevator to lift heavy stones through the pyramid's internal vertical shaft. The study suggests that some type of float was used to raise the stones, CNN added.

Not everyone agress However, not all Egyptologists agree with this theory. Dr. David Jeffreys, a retired senior lecturer in Egyptian archaeology at University College London, explained that the more widely accepted idea is that the ancient Egyptians used ramps and haulage devices to move the heavy blocks. Many experts remain skeptical about the new theory.