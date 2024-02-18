NASA releases image of star-forming region from Hubble telescope

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released a vibrant image captured by the NASA, European Space Agency (ESA) Hubble Space Telescope showcasing a bustling star-forming region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The focal point of the image, identified as IRAS 16562-3959, is nestled within the Milky Way galaxy approximately 5,900 light-years away in the Scorpius constellation, as stated in the official release.

According to the release, "At the center of the image, IRAS 16562-3959 likely hosts a massive star – about 30 times the mass of our Sun – that is still in the process of forming. The shadowy clouds appear dark because there is so much light-obscuring dust blocking the near-infrared wavelengths of light Hubble observed."

According to the ESA, while the galaxy appears to “bask leisurely" in space, the Hubble observations show it recently hosted a stellar explosion, also known as a supernova.

However, near-infrared light does leak out mainly on two sides – upper left and lower right – where a powerful jet from the massive protostar clears away the dust.

It added, “multi-wavelength images like this incredible Hubble scene help us gain a better understanding of how the most massive, brightest stars in our galaxy form."

Earlier in July 2023, the Hubble space telescope had dropped a new image of a spiral galaxy. The spiral galaxy, known as UGC 12295, is some 192 million light years away from the Earth.

Meanwhile, NASA is seeking applicants to participate in its upcoming simulated one-year Mars surface mission which will help inform NASA's plans for human exploration of the Red Planet, the space agency said on its website.

In spring 2025, CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog), the second of three planned ground-based missions, is expected to launch. A four-person volunteer crew lives and works inside a 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat that is located at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston for each CHAPEA mission.

