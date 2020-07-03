Human clinical trials for second Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGI nod

So far, India has two indigenous manufacturers for the potential COVID-19 vaccine. In the recent past, DCGI has given permission to Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), who has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct Phase I & II human clinical trials to develop an indigenous vaccine for COVID-19--in the name COVAXIN. The Bharat Biotech using the virus strain isolated at ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to develop the vaccine.