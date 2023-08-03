Hyderabad to witness 'Zero Shadow Day' today. Details here1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Hyderabad to witness 'Zero Shadow Day' at 12.23 pm today, a rare celestial phenomenon occurring twice a year.
Hyderabad will witness the rare celestial phenomenon called ‘Zero Shadow Day’ at 12.23 pm today, Thursday, August 3. The city had experienced the event earlier on May 9 this year. Zero Shadow Day occurs twice a year, according to a report published by Telangana Today.
