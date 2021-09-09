2 min read.Updated: 09 Sep 2021, 06:05 AM ISTAgencies
A company in Iceland has built the world's largest plant that sucks carbon dioxide directly from the air and deposits it underground.
The giant Orca plant, constructed by Switzerland's start-up Climeworks and Iceland's Carbfix, comprises four units, each made up of two metal boxes, similar in appearance to the containers used for maritime transport.
Orca is named after the Icelandic word "Orka" meaning "energy".
The company has claimed that the Orca plant can draw 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) out of the air every year.
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), that is the equivalent of the annual emissions from about 870 cars.
Last year, global CO2 emissions totalled 31.5 billion tonnes, according to the International Energy Agency.
Direct air capture is one of the few technologies extracting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and is viewed by scientists as vital to limit global warming, blamed for causing more heatwaves, wildfires, floods and rising sea levels.
There are currently 15 direct air capture plants operating worldwide, capturing more than 9,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, according to the IEA.