Home >Science >news >ICMR to conduct International Symposium on ethics of vaccines against Covid-19 pandemic today
During the event, Dr Anthony S Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, USA would be speaking on 'Confronting the pandemi'.

ICMR to conduct International Symposium on ethics of vaccines against Covid-19 pandemic today

1 min read . 06:17 AM IST ANI

  The symposium will have leading medical experts and scientists as speakers
  The event would be conducted from 4:30 pm to 6:45 pm today

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the International Symposium on Novel Ideas in Science and Ethics of Vaccines Against COVID-19 Pandemic on July 30.

The symposium will have leading medical experts and scientists as speakers. The event would be conducted from 4:30 pm to 6:45 pm today.

During the event, Dr Anthony S Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, USA would be speaking on "Confronting the pandemic".

Prof Adrian Hill, Director, Jenner Institute & Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Oxford, UK and Prof Walter Orenstein, Professor and Associate Director, Emory Vaccine Center, Emory University School of Medicine, USA will hold a discussion on--Novel Ideas in Vaccine Development, rollout, and adopting emerging evidence in pandemic situations.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

