Mumbai: IIFL Finance Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Richa Sachdeva Chatterjee as the president and chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Chatterjee was previously the head of HR at Network18’s digital, print and publishing businesses, preceded by senior roles at Viacom18, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tata Motors. The company said that Chatterjee is a seasoned HR leader who draws on her 16 years of experience of being an impact-oriented, trusted advisor to senior leaders across a variety of Indian and MNCs.

Chatterjee has done her MBA in HR from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon and BA in Mathematics (Honours) from Lady Shriram College (LSR) College in Delhi.

Nirmal Jain, founder and chairman of IIFL Group said, Chatterjee, with her vast experience across diverse industries and work cultures will drive the talent strategy of IIFL Finance to enable the company enter the next orbit of growth.

“I am honoured and excited to be a part of IIFL group which stands for sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders and is financing the dreams of millions of Indians -enabling them to explore limitless possibilities and enrich their lives," Chatterjee said.

IIFL Finance said it is a major employer in the financial services space in India and has nearly 24,000 employees in 2,914 branches across India. The firm added over 4,000 employees in the first six months of the current financial year (FY22) ending.

IIFL Finance’s loan asset under management was at ₹44,249 crore at the end of 30 September 2021.

