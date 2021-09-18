IIT Delhi researchers develop device that generates electricity from raindrops

"Triboelectric effect is a known phenomenon for a long time, and in this effect, charges are generated when two surfaces are in friction. The best example we see is sparkling lights when we move the blankets or jackets. It is only lately that it has been extensively investigated as a practical alternative for energy harvesting," said Professor Neeraj Khare from the Department of Physics in IIT Delhi.

