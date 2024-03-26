Active Stocks
Tue Mar 26 2024 15:29:51
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 329.25 1.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 740.05 -0.85%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,042.40 0.81%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.30 0.23%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,863.35 -0.86%
Business News/ Science / News/  IIT Guwahati completes technology transfer for first ever India-made swine fever vaccine
BackBack

IIT Guwahati completes technology transfer for first ever India-made swine fever vaccine

Written By Arshdeep kaur

This vaccine marks the first recombinant virus-based solution for classical swine fever developed in India, offering a swift and cost-effective method for pig vaccination

Pioneered and refined at IIT Guwahati, this vaccine for pigs harnesses a reverse genetic platform. Premium
Pioneered and refined at IIT Guwahati, this vaccine for pigs harnesses a reverse genetic platform.

In a bid to fight swine fever virus in pigs and wild boars, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Tuesday successfully transferred a 'pioneering' vaccine technology to a manufacturing company specialising in high-quality vaccines.

This vaccine marks the first recombinant virus-based solution for classical swine fever developed in India, offering a swift and cost-effective method for pig vaccination.

According to a press release, the technology has been transferred to BioMed Pvt Ltd for commercial production of the vaccine.

Pioneered and refined at IIT Guwahati, this vaccine for pigs harnesses a reverse genetic platform. 

Although the swine fever does not affect humans, it is a highly contagious disease among pigs, and poses a severe threat with a very high mortality rate.

North-eastern Indian states along will Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, and Kerala are among the states with frequently observed instances of swine fever.

Beginning 2018-19, the vaccine is a collaborative efforts between researchers from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Guwahati, and Assam Agricultural University in Guwahati.

This vaccine is being created and produced for the first time in India.

“Transferring the vaccine technology to one of the leaders in the veterinary vaccine sector marks a remarkable achievement," the release said.

At present, the vaccine is under the process of filing test and analysis license, it added.

Widely used to develop vaccines against influenza, the reverse genetics stands as a potent method and tool for the development of vaccines targeting both animal and human diseases. 

The researchers have utilised the Newcastle disease virus (NDV) as a carrier for the essential proteins of the classical swine fever virus. The NDV is traditionally studied for its pathogenicity in chickens.

According to the release, this innovative method facilitates the development of immunity in the body and is characterised by its speed and cost-effectiveness.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Mar 2024, 09:24 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App