In a bid to fight swine fever virus in pigs and wild boars, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Tuesday successfully transferred a 'pioneering' vaccine technology to a manufacturing company specialising in high-quality vaccines.

This vaccine marks the first recombinant virus-based solution for classical swine fever developed in India, offering a swift and cost-effective method for pig vaccination.

According to a press release, the technology has been transferred to BioMed Pvt Ltd for commercial production of the vaccine.

Pioneered and refined at IIT Guwahati, this vaccine for pigs harnesses a reverse genetic platform.

Although the swine fever does not affect humans, it is a highly contagious disease among pigs, and poses a severe threat with a very high mortality rate.

North-eastern Indian states along will Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, and Kerala are among the states with frequently observed instances of swine fever.

Beginning 2018-19, the vaccine is a collaborative efforts between researchers from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Guwahati, and Assam Agricultural University in Guwahati.

This vaccine is being created and produced for the first time in India.

"Transferring the vaccine technology to one of the leaders in the veterinary vaccine sector marks a remarkable achievement," the release said.

At present, the vaccine is under the process of filing test and analysis license, it added.

Widely used to develop vaccines against influenza, the reverse genetics stands as a potent method and tool for the development of vaccines targeting both animal and human diseases.

The researchers have utilised the Newcastle disease virus (NDV) as a carrier for the essential proteins of the classical swine fever virus. The NDV is traditionally studied for its pathogenicity in chickens.

According to the release, this innovative method facilitates the development of immunity in the body and is characterised by its speed and cost-effectiveness.

(With agency inputs)

